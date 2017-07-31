Why Millennials and Baby Boomers Need Digital Marketing Advice

Saw this post and thought many of my readers would find it worth the share. After all, I know I need a little digital marketing advice (OK, a lot):

Entrepreneurial millennials and baby boomers need good, accurate conversations with experts to organize and plan out stages for their ideas efficiently. These sessions should show you how to:

Optimize your website using SEO

Find keywords and hashtags related to your market

Build & Promote your brand

Write content and copy

Target multiple market niches

Write Your Bio

Develop your Facebook Business Page

Use PR for faster recognition

Use Blogging for Content & Copy

Use and understand digital language



Read the rest of the post below: