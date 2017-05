&

I thought this was a fun little exercise. Brought to you by English Year 9PBG:

Insert punctuation where you think appropriate & leave in the comments (note: more than one variation may be correct):

1. Slow children crossing

2. Look at that huge hot dog

3. Go get him doctors

4. After we left grandma dad and I went to the cinema

5. James walked on his head a little higher than usual

6. What is this thing called honey?

7. The teacher is crazy said Mimi