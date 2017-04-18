Words and Common Confusions Published on April 18, 2017April 18, 2017 by Sara This blog post was quite a find. Thanks to A Writer’s Workshop for sharing this priceless infographic. Advertisements Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...
3 thoughts on “Words and Common Confusions”
Complement / compliment reminds me of a university (that shall remain nameless) that for a while had a department for training dental nurses and technicians that was listed on the official website as training “professions complimentary to dentistry”. I always imagined them teaching students to say, soothingly, “you are a very good dentist, you know”.
Hahaha, that’s fantastic.
