Amanda Peet on Critics: Typo Test

In this edition of Find the Typos, I used an excerpt from a New York Times article written by the actress, who’s known for her work in movies such as “Saving Silverman” and “The Whole Nine Yards.”

The following version is typo-ridden. The version at the bottom has the corrected typos bolded and underlined.

Now let’s put your editing skills to the test! (No cheating and using spellcheck.)

Amanda Peet: the First Time I (Didn’t) Read A Scathing Review

When I was 26, I made the mistakes of reading a review off a play I was in. “Whale music” is a litle-known Gem by Anthony Minghella, and I still had 3 weeks left in the run. We were a all female-cast, and everyone gotten a nice review in The New York Times, except I.

Anita Gates wrote that I was “trying” to play my character — that was the bohemian side-kick — “as sort of British lower-class Joan Rivers.” I love Jone Rivers, but this was an intimete English drama about twenty year olds on the Isle of Wight.

And what exactly did she mean that I was “try” to be like Rivers? Apparenttly, not only was my interpratation wrong, but I also wasn’t even doing it right. The food was terrible and portions were to small.

Over the next 3 weeks, I tried hardest to be the oppossite of Joan Rivers. By the end off the run, nobody could hear me.

Amanda Peet: The First Time I (Didn’t) Read a Scathing Review

When I was 26, I made the mistake of reading a review of a play I was in. “Whale Music ” is a little -known gem by Anthony Minghella, and I still had three weeks left in the run. We were an all-female cast , and everyone got a nice review in The New York Times, except me .

Anita Gates wrote that I was “trying” to play my character — who was the bohemian sidekick — “as a sort of British lower-class Joan Rivers.” I love Joan Rivers, but this was an intimate English drama about 20-year-olds on the Isle of Wight.

And what exactly did she mean that I was “ trying ” to be like Rivers? Apparently , not only was my interpretation wrong, but I also wasn’t even doing it right. The food was terrible and the portions were too small.

Over the next three weeks, I tried my hardest to be the opposite of Joan Rivers. By the end of the run, nobody could hear me.

How did you do?

19-24 typos: Grammar nerd

13–18 typos: Grammar nerd in training

7-12 typos: Please read “The Elements of Style” ASAP

1–6 typos: Consider hiring a sixth-grade English teacher as your personal tutor