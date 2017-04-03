Word You Can’t Believe Is a Word: Smellfungus

Just looking at this word makes me laugh. But it is a real word, at least according to Merriam-Webster, the American Heritage Dictionary, and a few other sources. And not only is this word legit–it’s been used since 1766!

So what does it mean exactly?

smell·fun·gus noun \ ˈ smel ˌ fəŋgəs\ : a captious critic : faultfinder I have a hard time believing that this word gets much use in 2017, but let’s investigate: From a New York Daily News article: “Yes, we know this page can be a smellfungus (faultfinder), but with fanfaronade (bragging manner), we hereby salute an achievement of pharaonic (enormous) proportions …” From a U.K. Express article: No need to paste the quote–it’s just the definition. The article is titled “Borborygmus, ramfeezled and zamzodden: Weird and wonderful words we’ve forgotten.” From a Dallas News article: It was mentioned here as a word used in the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee. Again, it just lists the definition. Side note: It was really challenging to find articles that used the word smellfungus because there’s a very prolific commenter by the name of Smellfungus who kept coming up in my search results. He especially likes to comment on Breitbart News articles.