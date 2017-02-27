Score Yourself …

… on these wonderfully fun grammar quizzes! Are you an aspiring or actual grammar nerd? Then these tests are for you.

Get those syntactic neurons fired up:

1.) A punctuation quiz from Connecticut Community Colleges.

2.) Another (pretty nitpicky) punctuation test from Northern Illinois University.

3.) Here’s the “advanced” grammar test from Teacher Problems, if you’re brave.

4.) One from Daily Writing Tips that starts off with a who/whom question. The nerve!

5.) And last, one from Exam English that was originally intended for non-native English speakers. But don’t underestimate them–many speakers who had to learn English from the ground up can easily out-nerd your average American.

If you’d like, post especially tricky questions–or questions you find especially easy–in the comments. Heck, you can even post your score for bragging–or pouting–purposes.