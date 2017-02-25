Weird, right? So how is it we can read the above paragraph? According to a researcher at Cambridge University,
… it doesn’t matter in what order the letters in a word are, the only important thing is that the first and last letter be at the right place.
The rest can be a total mess and you can still read it without problem. This is because the human mind does not read every letter by itself but the word as a whole.
Huh. Well, that makes proofreading our writing really problematic, doesn’t it? Particularly because, “… Our own typos are hard to spot because we know what we meant to write, and so this gets in the way of seeing what we actually did write.”
OK, so we need to figure out how to trick our brains into catching typos, not missing them. But, how?
Here are a few easy techniques:
1.) Read your writing two to three times, letting it sit between reads. Then you’re reading with “fresh eyes.” If possible, put a night’s sleep between you and your project/paper/blog/social media post/marketing copy/email.
2.) Read your super-important projects forward and backward. I can’t emphasize this enough. Albeit it doesn’t work for long-form content unless you have five hours to spare, but it does wonders for short emails, social media posts, marketing copy, titles, subject lines, and the like.
3.) Get an actual fresh set of eyes to read your writing–a friend, a colleague, or a family member. And not to push my own services, but another option is to hire a professional. You know, someone like me who spends 40 hours a week catching writing errors. Just sayin’.
9 thoughts on “Really Need Something Proofed Perfectly?”
I have seen that photo circle around and have read quite a few times but every time I do, I’m baffled! It truly is amazing. I think those three tips you provided are very good. In my case, my patience is the question. I am usually so excited to get my work out there that I rush through the proof-reading process which is totally wrong…. thanks!
I used to be similarly impatient. Still am at times, particularly with my own writing. Editing others’ writing is way easier.
I have found that reading outloud helps, especially with awkward wording and, to some degree, punctuation.
Good point, but I haven’t figured out yet how to do that in cubicle
land without looking crazy.
We try to understand space, but we still aren’t able to understand our own bodies fully… Impressive.
Reblogged this on autorenabenteuer and commented:
und wieder ein nützliches schnipsel #autoren-werkzeug #authorstool
Thanks for the reblog!
It’s amazing how obvious the errors become AFTER another reader points them out. I wrote a post about proofreading, then had to go back and edit five minutes after posting to add a missing word.
Possibly the most frustrating thing about being the sole proofreader at my agency is the lack of a second set of eyes.
The last time I sent out an agency-wide email, I begged the HR person to proofread it for me, but I don’t think she took me seriously (she probably figured I’M the proofreader, not her).
Once the email was sent out, I spotted the glaring typo in the second paragraph. I could only pray it was a TL;DR situation.
