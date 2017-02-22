Weird Word of the Day: Prolix

Now, does this little gem actually get used? Let’s take a look:

From a recent article in the National Catholic Reporter:

“Weigel regrets that the document traffics in “sociologese” rather than sticking with the rich, biblical imagery at the text’s start. The document wanders “aimlessly through prolix discussions of ‘A Rapidly Changing World,’ ‘New Generations,’ ‘Young People and Choices,’ etc. etc,” he complains.”

A movie review in Newsweek:

“His speeches would seem prolix were it not for the rapscallion charm Washington invests in this pot-bellied figure. Think Falstaff with a baseball bat, a bottle of gin and a sore heart for having been shut out of the major leagues.”

Last, from a book review in the Financial Times:

“Kate’s and Jean’s voices are almost interchangeable, both being, in fact, the voice of John Burnside: prolix, narratorial, and much given to the oratorical repetition of words and phrases …”



So, there you are: “prolix” is actually used. Don’t be shy–you can work it into everyday conversation too, I promise.