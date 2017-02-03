Meg Sorick, Writer

Good grammar and spelling can make or break an otherwise wonderful piece of writing. One common mistake is to misplace modifiers. What is a misplaced modifier? Simply put, it’s a word or phrase put in the wrong place in a sentence. It will make a sentence confusing and illogical. Take for example, this converstion:

Me: “This morning, I passed a horse on the way to work.”

You: “Where does the horse work?”

Me: “No, the horse wasn’t going to work, I was. A policeman was riding the horse directing cars.”

You: “So the horse was directing cars?”

Me: “No! The policeman was directing the cars on the horse.”

You: “How were the cars on the horse?”

Ridiculous, right? The modifiers should be placed as close to whatever they describe or give information about. Like this: “This morning, on my way to work, I passed a horse.” And so forth. Notice…