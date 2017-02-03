I found this article so entertaining, I thought it would be a shame if I let it slip by without using it as a didactic tool. Here’s how it works: I create typos in the… More
Suck at Writing Quality Content?
1. Use real words. Is your website or blog littered with revolutionary, value-added, impactful, cutting-edge, best-of-breed, mission-critical words designed to leverage and synergize the current paradigm? Words like that are the chemical additives of business writing: Maybe one or two used sparingly won’t matter much, but too many will poison your content. Forget the buzzwords, […]
I must have misplaced my modifier.
Funny and pithy little blog on misplaced modifiers. Definitely worth a share–and a read.
Good grammar and spelling can make or break an otherwise wonderful piece of writing. One common mistake is to misplace modifiers. What is a misplaced modifier? Simply put, it’s a word or phrase put in the wrong place in a sentence. It will make a sentence confusing and illogical. Take for example, this converstion:
Me: “This morning, I passed a horse on the way to work.”
You: “Where does the horse work?”
Me: “No, the horse wasn’t going to work, I was. A policeman was riding the horse directing cars.”
You: “So the horse was directing cars?”
Me: “No! The policeman was directing the cars on the horse.”
You: “How were the cars on the horse?”
Ridiculous, right? The modifiers should be placed as close to whatever they describe or give information about. Like this: “This morning, on my way to work, I passed a horse.” And so forth. Notice…
No, Not Meteorology, Metrology
And no, it isn’t the science of metrosexuals. Nor is it a sister store to Anthropologie. I ran into this word while doing some editing the other day and almost corrected it to “meteorology.” Thankfully I didn’t, or I would have looked pretty ignorant–and incapable of using a dictionary (of course, in my head: “Ha! How could they spell ‘meteorology’ wrong … and ten different times in the same document?”).
We English Speakers Are a Crazy Lot
Just look at the most frequently looked-up words on Merriam-Webster. Seriously: mondegreen?
Past 24 hours
Dumb Writing Rules
Yes, this is a matter of opinion, but we all think certain grammar rules are superfluous. Or just downright dumb. Read the post and leave your thoughts.